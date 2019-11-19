On a visit to India, from November 17-23, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Shah took to Twitter after the meeting and shared his views. He wrote, “Met Dr Tandi Dorji, Foreign Minister of Bhutan. Bhutan has always been India’s trusted friend. Modi government is committed to further strengthen the special bond between the two nations.”

Foreign Minister Jaishankar tweeted showing pictures of the meeting, “Warmly welcomed, as always @FMBhutan ADr. Tandi Dorji. A very good conversation on our unique bilateral ties.”

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations.

The Bhutanese FM will also visit Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on 19-20 November and Kolkata, West Bengal on November 21-22.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. During the visit, the two sides will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power cooperation.

Dorji’s visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the highest level between the two countries, a statement said.