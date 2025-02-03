Bhutan King arrives in Lucknow to a warm welcome

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Lucknow on Monday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received him at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport with a warm welcome and presented him with a bouquet

The chief minisgter inquired with Wangchuck about his well-being. In return, the King of Bhutan extended his greetings to CM Yogi Adityanath.

In keeping with Indian tradition, artists welcomed the King with various cultural performances at the airport. Wangchuk acknowledged their presentations.

The King is scheduled visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Tuesday to take a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam and have darshan and Pujan at the sacred site.

Among those who were present to welcome the King at the airport were Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak Ji, who also presented bouquets to the King.