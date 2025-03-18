Bhutan EC Chewang calls on CEC Kumar

Bhutan Election Commissioner Ugyen Chewang called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar here on Tuesday.

During their meeting at the Election Commission of India (ECI), Election Commissioners- Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present.

Advertisement

The interaction was held under the auspices of a two-week residential capacity development programme on election administration for 40 senior and mid-level officers from Bhutan in India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here, as per the ECI.

Advertisement

“The Bhutan Election Commissioner is also participating in the programme. The programme is being conducted by IIIDEM from 10th to 21st March,” the poll panel said in a statement.

The ECI said the interactive, case-study based training programme covers key aspects of election management, including democracy fundamentals, voter registration, strategic and operational planning, party finance, and campaign expenditure.

“Topics for training included poll day arrangements, voter education, IT applications, gender inclusivity, result transmission, electoral integrity, etc. A leadership development module is also part of the programme. Sessions are led by CEOs, senior Election Commission experts, National Level Master Trainers (NLMTs) and independent experts amongst others,” it said.

The poll panel added that such international training programmes are a regular part of IIIDEM under the ECI.