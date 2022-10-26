Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday, said the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) government has failed on all fronts.

He said during the past eight years, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has failed to provide minimum support price (MSP), compensation for crop damages and timely fertilizers to farmers, employment to youth, pension to the elderly, stipend to children, relief to traders, security to citizens, teachers in schools, employees in offices, doctors in hospitals. He said even patients could not give medicines and oxygen when needed.

The Congress leader said Haryana held the first rank among all the states in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, respect for sportspersons, farmers, elders, prosperity and development before 2014.

“But in eight years of this government, Haryana has been ranked number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, atrocities on farmers, discrimination against sportspersons and misery,” he said.

The Congress leader said matters have reached a point that from the children to the elderly, everyone is forced to agitate by taking to the streets against the current government. Children are sitting on dharna to save their schools and elders for their pension. “Youth are protesting against recruitment scams and demanding employment, sportspersons are agitating to save sports quota, farmers have to sometimes protest to save MSP, sometimes demanding compensation and sometimes against three agricultural laws,” he said.

The former CM said traders are forced to protest against GST, against impractical restrictions of lockdown, relief package. “Employees have to protest against snatching the employment of laborers and temporary workers, sometimes demanding rationalization and sometimes for the old pension scheme, at other times demanding security for women and common citizens,” he added.

Hooda said that every ‘achievement’ of this government had proved to be a source of trouble for the people. “For example, the family identity card, which the government is describing as an achievement, did not do any work except cutting the pension of the elderly and the reservation of the backward. Similarly, ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ has only added to the distress of the farmers,” he said.

“It was claimed on behalf of the Chief Minister that his government had eliminated crime, corruption and caste from Haryana, but the present government had broken all the records of crime, caste and corruption,” he added.