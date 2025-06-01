Bhubaneswar WSC Academy trains new ITI instructors in pedagogy and assessment

World Skill Centre Academy, the staff capability development arm of World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar, has successfully concluded a two-week Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Pedagogy and Assessment for newly recruited Assistant Training Officers (ATOs) from Government Industrial Training Institutes across Odisha.

The two-week programme trained 108 ATOs from 43 ITIs. The closing ceremony was attended by WSC leadership, including the Chief Operating Officer, Pinaki Patnaik, Principal T Thambyrajah, Deputy Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy, and Academy Staff.

Ashutosh Nayan Dey, Deputy Director, WSC Academy, shared that the training aimed to equip trainers with learner-centric teaching methodologies, lesson planning, Content Analysis Maps, along with reliable assessment techniques, including rubric creation and higher-order question framing.

Deputy Principal Jeetamitra Satpathy emphasized the alignment of the programme with the National Education Policy’s focus on Pedagogical aspects of competency-based education.

Principal Thambyrajah highlighted that over 2,500 Participants from ITI & Polytechnics have been trained in just three years by the Academy in Teaching Techniques, reaffirming WSC’s leadership in vocational education.

COO Pinaki Patnaik expressed confidence that this cohort will drive positive change across Odisha’s skilling ecosystem under the hub-and-spoke model.