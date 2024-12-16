Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Oil India sign MoU for Rs 175 cr biogas project

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of bio-gas plant in Bhubaneswar so that the green waste generated from the city could be better used for biogas and organic Manure

“The initiative will reduce the burden of waste in Bhubaneswar. About 200 Metric Tons of waste will be processed to produce Biogas and Organic Manure. The Odisha Government has planned to scale up this type of project in other cities of Odisha. Oil India will establish and manage the project. Govt. has sanctioned required land for the project. The OIL has been asked to complete the project before the stipulated period of 2 years to make a vibe in the field of sanitation in Capital City,” Minister Housing and Urban Development Krushnachandra Mohapatra said.

The project is an innovative step to go development and environment in tandem. The urban body will get the disposal of waste material. The burden of waste will decrease; ultimately a good environment will be maintained. This project will ensure net zero goals. There will be a lot of technology, economic activities and employment generation through this project. Ultimately community will be benefited out of this project, Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary Usha Padhi said.

This will be a compressed bio-gas plant with an advanced scientific processing of waste under the cleanliness drive. Wet waste of the city will be recycled to produce Biogas. This is the green energy and important alternative of fossil based fuel. This will enhance the beauty and environment of the city, thereby promoting the livability indicator, Commissioner BMC Rajesh Pravakar Patil said.

“Under the green initiative, Oil India Limited (OIL) has collaborated with BMC to process Municipal Solid waste to produce natural Gas and Organic Manure. The project will involve more than 150 cores of Capital investment. This initiative will support raising the amount of natural gas production in the country. When India is importing natural gas, such projects will support the needs of our country” said Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director, OIL.

This state-of-the-art facility, to be developed at a cost of Rs 175 cores on an 8-acre site, is projected to be completed within two years from the start of construction.

This initiative aligns with BMC’s vision of achieving a zero-landfill city, promoting clean energy, and improving the quality of life for its residents.

The project underscores BMC’s commitment to environmental sustainability, innovative waste management strategies, and collaboration with key stakeholders.