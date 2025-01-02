Bhubaneswar gears up for mega Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025

Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s Capital city, is poised for a makeover as the preparatory measures to host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, scheduled from 8 January are in full swing, an official said on Thursday.

The three-day mega event marks a significant moment in the country’s celebration of the Indian diaspora and their invaluable contributions to India’s growth. With thousands of overseas Indians expected to attend it, the Odisha government is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for all participants, the official added.

Advertisement

Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, conducted a comprehensive inspection from Airport Chowk to Nandankanan and Janata Maidan on Thursday. He reviewed the city’s sanitation, road conditions, and beautification efforts, emphasizing that no detail is too small. Traditional Odisha wall paintings now adorn the streets, while roadsides and public areas have been meticulously cleaned and beautified.

Advertisement

Dr. Mohapatra directed engineers to immediately address any potholes, uneven surfaces, or unkempt areas and ensure the city maintains its aesthetic appeal. He also instructed that trees and fences be painted to enhance the city’s visual charm.

To provide a unique cultural experience, the city will host a food festival and tribal fair at the exhibition grounds, offering guests a taste of traditional Odia cuisine. Additionally, special arrangements have been made to transport NRIs to Puri in newly introduced double-decker buses for a spiritual visit to the Jagannath Temple, where they will enjoy Jagannath Darshan and partake in the temple’s sacred offerings.

Dr. Mohapatra also urged corporate entities, businesses, and residents to actively participate in the cleanliness drive by maintaining their premises. This collaborative effort is intended to reflect the city’s hospitality and community spirit.

Senior officials, including BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and BDA Vice Chairman Tirumala Nayak, accompanied the Minister during the inspection. Teams from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and other departments are working round the clock to ensure the city is ready to host this prestigious event.

“Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for our overseas guests. Bhubaneswar is not only a city of heritage and culture but also one of warmth and hospitality. I urge all stakeholders to contribute to presenting our city in its best light”, the minister said.