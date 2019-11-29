The Muslim professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) whose appointment in the Sanskrit department resulted in a protest by students has reportedly appeared for an interview in the University’s Ayurveda department on Friday.

As per the reports, the interview was held in secrecy in a guest house as the administration was feared the protest by the students.

For the interview, 10 candidates were supposed to appear but only eight turned up. Dean of Ayurveda Department Yamini Bhushan told the reporters that Feroz Khan had ranked at the top of the merit list.

In the beginning, Feroz Khan applied for Ayurveda and Arts faculties apart from the Sanskrit faculty, where he got selected. Perhaps, his appointment in the Sanskrit faculty triggered protest by the students who denied to take classes from a non-Hindu teacher on the subject.

The days-long protest started on November 7 and ended on November 24.

The interview was held on Friday and it is said that Khan might be shifted to this department in view of the protests.