After getting bail from a Delhi court ten days ago, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained again, this time from Hyderabad for protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday.

The administration had not given permission for the agitation, and the Dalit leader was taken into custody to prevent him from going ahead with it, Lungerhouse police said.

As per the reports, Azad was detained from a flat in Mallepaly area and taken to Habeeb Nagar Police station by the police. Later he was shifted to Bolaram Police Station as the public started gathering outside the Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

According to news agency IANS, Chandrashekhar Azad and a few supporters were on their way to the Crystal Garden in Mehdipatnam to address the protest rally when they were taken into custody. They were subsequently taken to Bolaram police station, it added.

Bhim Army chief tweeted the news of being detained by the police.

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद जी को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020

Bhim Army chief was granted bail ten days ago by a Delhi Court restricting him to enter from Delhi. On Tuesday, the Court had modified its order and allowed his entry in the national capital subjected to certain conditions.

Azad has been very vocal against the CAA and NRC and always in the front of the row of protesters.

On December 21, protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Azad had staged a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the police order.

The Jama Masjid in Old Delhi became the site for a massive protest against CAA as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surfaced at the iconic monument holding a copy of the Preamble of the Constitution along with posters of BR Ambedkar as he led thousands of protesters.