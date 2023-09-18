Bharuch in Gujarat flooded with rains; Sardar Sarovar dam gates opened, schools closed

Since Sunday, Gujarat has had a lot of rain, which has caused flooding in a number of districts. Flooding has been most severe in Bharuch, where videos of flooded streets have gone viral on social media.

The burden of the river spilling above the danger mark has fallen primarily on Bharuch, which is near to the Narmada. When NDRF members arrived in Bharuch to conduct rescue operations, 16 persons were successfully evacuated.

Due to a lack of transportation options, life in low-lying towns near the Narmada came to a halt. In Gujarat’s Narmada, Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts, more than 9,613 people have been moved since Sunday, while 207 have been rescued.

The Gujarati government ordered that all schools, colleges, and ITIs in the Narmada district be closed due to the flooding.

As a result of the persistent rain, parts of the city are already under water.

A successful rescue operation was carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) earlier on Sunday in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, where 105 people were trapped in low-lying areas due to heavy rain. Particularly in the Bharuch district’s Nikora Village, this operation took place.

“Narmada Corporation is making cautious measures to regulate the water level in the dam and consistently limit the impact of floods,” they added. “SDRF teams have been dispatched in the district in response to a surge in water levels in the Narmada.

The Sardar Sarovar dam’s gates were unlatched to a height of 5.60 meters to allow for a secure rise to the full reservoir level (FRL) of 138.68 meters.

The water level is at 137.32 meters, according to representatives of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL).

After 23 of the dam’s gates were opened, the Sardar Sarovar Dam’s water level dropped by 10 lakh cubic seconds.

Due to the constant rain, other rivers like Orsang, Heran, Mahi, Meshri, and Panam were also swelled and flowing above their typical range.

Red alerts have also been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the following seven districts: Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha. The IMD predicts that Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Junagarh may see moderate rainfall.

Light rain may occur in Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Gandhinagar, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Khera, Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Botad, Bhavnagar, Kutch and in Diu.