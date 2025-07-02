Bharat Mata row: Kerala University V-C suspends Registrar; Minister says move exceeds authority

Kerala University’s acting Vice Chancellor, Mohanan Kunnummal, on Wednesday suspended Registrar KS Anil Kumar in connection with a recent controversy during a programme organized by a pro-right-wing group to mark 50 years of the Emergency. The event, held at the university’s Senate Hall on June 25, was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The suspension, which has sparked political backlash and the possibility of a legal standoff, stems from a disruption at the event over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait.

Massive protests erupted outside the Senate Hall, led by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M), and the Kerala Students Union (KSU), affiliated with the Congress. The protests objected to the use of a Bharat Mata image depicting the figure holding a saffron flag.

Registrar Anil Kumar had cancelled the programme in advance, citing university regulations that prohibit the use of religious symbols at campus events. Despite this, the organisers proceeded with the event, which took place amid the demonstrations and in the presence of Governor Arlekar.

In a report submitted to the Raj Bhavan, Vice-Chancellor Kunnummal expressed serious concerns about the Registrar’s conduct during the function. He questioned Kumar’s decision to revoke the programme’s sanction while the national anthem was being played and the Governor was on stage. The VC described the action as audacious and damaging to the institution’s credibility.

The report was submitted in response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan seeking clarification on the events surrounding the controversial function, which also featured a book release.

Reacting to the suspension, State Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated that acting VC Mohanan Kunnummal does not have the authority to suspend the Registrar.

“The suspension order is a violation of the rules. The VC is exercising excessive power,” she said. The Minister further alleged that the VC is known for his allegiance to the RSS and warned that the government would intervene if necessary.

“The Chancellor’s saffronisation policy will not be allowed,” she added.