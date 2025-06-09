Bharat Gaurav train tour commences journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus

In a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on his 351st coronation anniversary, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Bharat Gaurav train tour, launched by IRCTC, commenced its service from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Monday.

The Bharat Gaurav Train tour has received an overwhelming response with 100% bookings.

A total of 710 passengers will undertake this journey comprising 480 passengers in Economy (sleeper), 190 in Comfort (3AC), and 40 in Superior (2AC) class.

The journey has been conceptualized to commemorate the 351st coronation anniversary of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The train will arrive at Raigad on Monday for darshan at the site associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit is a specially curated tour showcasing the grand legacy and glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj over a span of five nights and six days. This tour is a joint collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and Indian Railways.

The train will cover historical sites such as Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Panhala Fort, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti – locations that represent significant milestones in the life of the great Maratha ruler.

Two additional attractions include the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga and Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur. With convenience and accessibility, the train offers passengers a smooth and enriching journey into Maharashtra’s proud past and vibrant cultural legacy.

The 6-day itinerary will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. On the first day, the train will arrive at Mangaon railway station on the Konkan Railway network, which is the closest rail link to Raigad Fort. The first destination, Raigad, is renowned for its hill fort where the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place and later served as his capital. After the sightseeing tour, tourists will return to the train which will then proceed to Pune, where dinner will be served and overnight accommodation will be arranged in hotels.

On the second day of the tour, visitors will explore major sites in Pune, including Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti. The present structure of Lal Mahal was rebuilt in 1984 on a portion of the original site and houses an extensive collection of oil paintings depicting major events from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Kasba Ganpati temple, consecrated in 1893, is believed to have been built by Jijabai, mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Since then, the city has come to be known as the City of Lord Ganesha. Later in the day, tourists will visit Shivsrushti – the largest historical theme park that portrays the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 3D and offers interactive sessions.

After an overnight stay in Pune, on the third day, guests will visit Shivneri – the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a symbol of Maratha pride and resistance against Mughal rule. Post lunch, tourists will visit the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple – one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas – before returning to Pune for the night.

On the fourth day, tourists will board the train for onward travel to Satara. The key site covered from this station is Pratapgad Fort, of immense historical significance due to the Battle of Pratapgad in 1659 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Bijapur general Afzal Khan.

This battle was a pivotal moment that paved the way for the establishment of the Maratha Empire. After sightseeing, tourists will have lunch at a convenient location and proceed to board the train for the final destination – Kolhapur.

After freshening up and having breakfast at the hotel, tourists will visit the Mahalaxmi Temple (also known as Ambabai) and proceed to Panhala Fort. Located atop the Sahyadri ranges, this hill fort has witnessed numerous battles and has a strong connection with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who spent over 500 days here.

He was imprisoned at this fort and later escaped. The fort, also known as the “Fort of Snakes” due to its serpentine layout, is closely associated with the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shambhaji Maharaj. It is remembered for the valor shown by Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande during the battle to retain control of the fort.

In the late evening, the train will depart for Mumbai and will arrive on the 6th day in the morning. All-inclusive rates across all categories will cover train travel in respective classes, overnight stays in comfortable hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing by bus, travel insurance, and tour escort services. Every effort will be made to ensure passengers have a safe and memorable experience.