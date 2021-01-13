Bharat Biotech has announced it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supplies of COVAXINTM, India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for Covid-19, to Brazil. This came after a team from Precisa Medicamentos visited vaccine- making facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities.

The team met Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella on 7 and 8 January at the Genome Valley in Hyderabad and they were joined virtually by the Brazilian ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

While COVAXINTM will be prioritised for the public market through direct procurement by the government of Brazil supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market author isat ion f rom ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

“Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. COVAXINTM has generated excellent safety data wi th robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil,”said Dr Krishna Ella.

COVAXINTM is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine whose phase III human clinical trials began in November and currently continuing with 26,000 volunteers across India.