Bharat Bandh leaves little impact; Banks, transport operate normally

Normal life was not much affected as the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) called ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Wednesday.

The roads witnessed routine traffic jam with all the autos, taxis and buses operating normally, banking operations, offices including government and private both worked usual way.

According to the BAMCEF President Vaman Meshram, “Our Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha and many other organizations.”

The union called Bharat Bandh demanding a caste census across the country alonngwith other issues such as non-use of EVMs in elections, caste census, providing reservation to SC, ST and OBC in the private sector, guaranteeing MSP to farmers and demanding non-implementation of CAA and NRC, resuming the Old Pension Scheme.

The daily life remained unaffected as neither trade and transport unions, nor banking, and education sectors had announced closure of services.

The union, although had urged people and businesses to shut down on May 25 to participate in the Bandh, all the shops remained operational.

The government and private offices too remained operational along with buses, local trains, metro, Uber, Ola, auto-rickshaws, and others.

Commuters and citizens were however unfazed by the Bandh and many people were even unaware about it.

“I opted for work from home today fearing about unavailability of transport. I generally use Uber autos and taxis to travel but in the morning I was confused,” said Gitika, a commuter.

However, many people feel that the caste census will highlight the real status of representation for minorities in our country and strongly recommend it.

Meanwhile, several JD-U leaders too have been demanding caste based census in the country where Bihar CM Nitish kumar had said that caste based census would enable the government to work for development of various sections of society.