Bharat bandh evokes mixed reaction in UP

The Bharat bandh called by Dalit and tribal organisations with the support of the SP, Congress, BSP, Azad Samaj Party, and other political outfits evoked a mixed reaction in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

While markets, business establishments, schools, and offices functioned as usual, there was some disruption on highways in certain areas due to road blockades by protesters.

The Bharat bandh was called in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on sub-categorisation and the creamy layer in the SC/ST reservation.

Workers from the SP, BSP, Congress, and Bhim Army organised processions across various districts in UP, raising slogans in protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In Ambedkar Nagar, bandh supporters blocked the National Highway due to which a long queue of vehicles was formed. Bhim Army workers took out a procession in Balrampur and raised slogans. In Jhansi, the protesters reached the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum.

DGP Prashant Kumar, who was personally monitoring the law and order situation, claimed that the protest was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Eight companies of central security forces have been deployed in the districts by the DGP Headquarters. Senior police officers are also continuously touring the districts. Strict action would be taken against unruly elements trying to create disturbances, the DGP warned.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati, while supporting the bandh, emphasised that SC/ST reservation is the result of Dr BR Ambedkar’s relentless efforts. She accused the BJP, Congress, and other parties of trying to play with this sensitive issue.

In her statement released on social media on Wednesday, she alleged that parties like the BJP and Congress are conspiring against reservation and trying to end it by making it ineffective.

Mayawati said that there is anger among these sections of people regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on sub-categorisation in SC-ST reservation. She noted that under the Bharat bandh, these sections are submitting a memorandum to the government demanding the abolition of the changes in reservation through a constitutional amendment.

In support of the bandh, the BSP appealed for participation in a disciplined and peaceful manner without any violence.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also supported the Bharat bandh, stating, “The public movement to protect reservation is a positive effort.”

Expressing his support for the Bharat bandh through social media, he stated, “This bandh will create a new wave of consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people’s power against any tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right.”

He further said, “Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had already warned that the Constitution will prove effective only when the intentions of those implementing it are right. When the governments in power play with the Constitution and the rights given by the Constitution through fraud and scams, the people will have to take to the streets”.

“People’s movements put a check on the unbridled government,” he added.