Bhankrota gas tanker fire toll rises to 19

With four more victims succumbing to grave burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here since Wednesday morning, the death toll in Bhankrota Gas Tanker fire so far has risen to 19.

While one person died at the hospital Thursday morning, three,– Vijendra, Vijita and Bansi Lal succumbed to injuries yesterday, A hospital burn unit spokesman said. Earlier, drivers of two trucks, burnt in the fire Friday died on Tuesday, the spokesman said adding these patients sustained 70 to 80 per cent burns.As many as 15 other persons sustained grave burn injuries and were still being treated in the ICU ward of the burn unit.

The LPG tanker exploded with a big bang after collision with a truck, leaving around 50 persons injured on Friday last.The tanker was taking a turn towards Bagru at the Ajmer Jaipur Highway when a speeding truck hit it from the rear causing the explosion in the tanker that instantly caught fire. So intense was the blaze that it engulfed several vehicles and some shops along the road. Accident occurred in close vicinity of a petrol pump.

As many as 29 trucks, two sleeper coaches, 6- 7 cars, burnt in the fire. A police spokesman confirmed that 37 vehicles were burnt in the accident.