Best cancer care treatment in Himachal Pradesh a priority: CM

With the objective to provide best cancer treatment in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with prominent oncologist of the country, Dr G K Rath, Professor Emeritus Department of Radiation and Oncology and Head of the National Cancer Institute, (NCI), AIIMS at New Delhi on Wednesday.

“North India is registering the highest number of cancer cases. And also since cancer cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Himachal Pradesh with growth rate of 2.2 per cent as against 0.6 per cent in the country detailed discussions were held regarding strengthening cancer treatment facilities and overall health infrastructure in the state,” he said.

The chief minister disclosed that about 8,500 cases were detected every year on an average and many go unnoticed and undetected in the remotest belts of the state.

“It is my priority to provide best health facilities in every far reaching corner of the state and this is the main focus area of my government,” said the chief minister.

The state government is also exploring the possibility of setting up a centrally funded National Cancer Institute at Hamirpur, said Sukhu.

He stressed upon creating awareness amongst the masses about the fatal disease and urged holding cancer awareness programmes and organizing workshops in collaboration with the NCI.

He also underlined the need for more screening and detection so that proper treatment could be provided at an early stage of cancer.

Besides, discussions were also held about the possibility of starting a pilot project for health vaccination of adolescent girls in this regard for a healthy future population.

Dr. Rath apprised the Chief Minister that 50 percent of cancer is curable and also briefed about latest cancer treatment technology.