Bengaluru school in Covid-19 grip, 60 students infected

The district authorities have sealed Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential School in Bengaluru following 60 of its students testing positive for Covid-19. Of those who tested positive, only two are symptomatic.

The development has come as a big worry for the Karnataka Health and Education department as the B.S. Bommai government prepares to open primary classes soon.

Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner J. Manjunath said the students tested positive on September 26. The Covid-19 tests were conducted on 480 students as one of the students from Bellary developed Covid-like symptoms.

The girls who tested positive are from Classes 11 and 12. Forty-six students, who tested positive belong to different districts of Karnataka and 14 students came from Tamil Nadu. There are also 22 teachers, 57 staff members working in the residential school.