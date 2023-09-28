Bengaluru school children reach home as late as 9 pm due to traffic snarls on Outer Ring Road

On September 27, a significant traffic delay on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) frustrated commuters who were forced to sit in slow-moving traffic for hours. According to remarks made on the microblogging website X (Twitter), the traffic gridlock was so awful that several pupils arrived at their homes by dusk, hours after leaving their schools in the afternoon.

One Bengaluru resident criticized the traffic police’s assessment of the situation while attributing the chaos to the city’s inadequate public transportation, shoddy design, and bad roads. Ritesh Banglani stated, “These individuals are blaming the citizens, yet my kids got home from school around nine o’clock. He was referring to MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru Traffic), who listed five causes for the traffic bottleneck in his statement.

Other parents concurred that the severe gridlock on ORR caused unheard-of delays for students returning to their homes.

According to a screenshot posted on X, on September 27 at 8 p.m., a specific school bus delivered students home. Another image depicts a parent fretting over their stuck-in-traffic youngster. The message was sent at 9:07 p.m.

Because ORR is Bengaluru’s tech corridor, techies were probably most negatively impacted by the traffic. Traffic police issued a warning asking IT companies to postpone their employees’ logout times due to the unusually heavy traffic.

People who were snarled up in traffic vented their irritation on social media, with several claiming that in three to four hours, their cars had barely moved an inch.

Five explanations for the traffic gridlock were given by Bengaluru Traffic Police: a twofold increase in traffic following the bandh, the forthcoming long weekend, flooded roads from rain, potholes in the road, and car breakdowns.