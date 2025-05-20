Bengaluru gets battered by heavy rain for second consecutive day

Bengaluru received heavy rain consecutively on Tuesday, too. The IMD predicts more heavy rainfall across Karnataka and South India in the next couple of days.

So far, at least five rain-related deaths have been reported from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, even as more parts of the city were inundated on Tuesday, disrupting life.

Advertisement

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors due to the weather predictions. It forecast very heavy to heavy rains until May 26 and predicted thunderstorms and lightning with extremely heavy rain until May 21.

Advertisement

The sporadic rain in few areas and the continuing rainfall in many areas s of Bengaluru and surrounding areas forced the civic body to deploy boats in different parts of the city and used bulldozers, tractors, earthmovers, and heavy vehicles in low-lying areas to ferry essentials and supply residents.

Many residents were cut off due to knee-deep waters surrounding their residential colonies and complexes.

In many areas, people had to navigate through knee-deep water levels on the road and traffic jams at several places.

Silk Road Junction, Hosur Road, BTM Layout, among other key city roads, were heavily flooded.

The government claimed that it was doing its best to navigate the trouble heaped on by excessive downpour, but the citizens and opposition continued to blast the government for all the ills plaguing the IT capital of the country.

On behalf of the government, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar claimed that 210 flood-prone areas had been identified in the city. He added that the majority of the work had been done to fix the areas, while progress was underway in the remaining spots.

He said that under the Congress regime, the state government has built 197 km of stormwater drains and added that the government is spending ₹2,000 crore on the drains.

The rain-related deaths in the state stood at five. In Bengaluru in the past 36 hours, three lives were lost in the city.

Two people died due to electrocution at Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage. As per the Mico Layout Police, 63-year-old Manmoham Kamath was trying to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening.

But when he connected the pump to a socket, there was a short circuit, which resulted in his death. A boy standing near him also got electrocuted. On Monday, a 35-year-old housekeeping staff member of a software firm in the Mahadevapura area, Shashikala, died after a wall on the company premises collapsed on her.

In addition, two people died due to lightning in Raichur and Karwar regions, officials said.