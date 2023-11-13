Bengali Community Radiates Diwali Brilliance with Maa Kali Worship

In a vibrant celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, the Bengali community in West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, and parts of Bihar embraced a unique tradition by fervently worshipping Maa Kali. While various regions across India honored different deities, this cultural diversity added a kaleidoscopic touch to the nationwide festivities.

As the community rejoiced in the triumph of good over evil, the timings of Kali Puja were meticulously observed. The Nishita (midnight) timing spanned from 11:39 PM on November 12 to 12:32 AM on November 13, while the Amavarsha timing commenced on November 12 at 2:43 PM.

Following the conclusion of Durga Puja, the Bengali community eagerly awaited the grandeur of Kali Puja, the second most significant religious observance in their tradition. Timed with the new moon day of the Kartik month (Dipanwita Amyavasya), Kali Puja took center stage, parallel to other parts of India where festivities unfolded with reverence for Lord Krishna, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha.

The ritual of venerating Maa Kali holds deep spiritual meaning. Hindu mythology narrates the tale of demons Chand-Munda and Shumbha-Nishumbha wreaking havoc in heaven (Indralok). In their plea for respite, the gods turned to Lord Shiva, who manifested Parvati in the form of Durga. This divine incarnation later transpired into Maa Kali, bringing an end to the oppressive reign of the demons.

The narrative continued with the emergence of Raktabeej, a demon endowed with a boon by Lord Brahma. Maa Kali, in a fierce battle, strategically defeated Raktabeej, ensuring not a single drop of his blood touched the ground. Yet, her victory did not quell her anger, leading her to unleash destruction, even upon humans. To intervene, Lord Shiva positioned himself in her path, calming her wrath. This pivotal moment sculpted the iconic form of Maa Kali, revered as the destroyer of evil and the guardian of the universe.

This Diwali, the Bengali community’s vibrant festivities and the worship of Maa Kali added a unique and enriching dimension to the rich tapestry of India’s cultural celebrations.