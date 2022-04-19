Bengal is suffering consequences of CM’s vile politics: BJP

As attacks on party workers continue, the BJP on Tuesday said that West Bengal was suffering consequences of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “vile politics”.

BJP West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that not a day passed in Bengal when a woman or a minor girl was not raped and murdered by someone invariably close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a tweet, Malviya said, “Not a day passes in Bengal when a woman or a minor girl is not raped and murdered, by someone invariably close to the ruling TMC. Y’day a minor raped in Debra. In all this Mamata Banerjee, who has blood of post poll violence on her hands, is brazen to sign a sanctimonious letter.”

“A Chief Minister who has failed to manage law and order, protect women and put an end to political murders, that happen with impunity under her watch as the Home Minister of Bengal, has the temerity to pontificate to the world. WB is suffering consequences of her vile politics,” he said.

Malviya further alleged that Banerjee presides over a criminal organisation. “Purna Chandra Laha (44), BJP karyakarta, from Birbhum, left home on the afternoon of 18th Apr, his body found hanging by the lake the next morning. Family alleges he was murdered by local TMC men for his association with the BJP. Mamata Banerjee presides over a criminal organisation,” Malviya added.