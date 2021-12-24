Belagavi session was fruitful for north K’taka’s development: Bommai

The Belagavi session of the state legislature proved fruitful for the development of northern Karnataka as many projects for the development of the region were approved, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Speaking to the media persons at Suvarna Soudha, he said the Belagavi session came up with solutions for many complex problems of the region, adding “the state government has proved that it is committed to the development of irrigation in the region”.

Approvals were given for a slew of railway projects for northern Karnataka, financial rejuvenation of HESCOM, clearance for Sasalatti and Manturu irrigation projects, lift irrigation project in Sedam were among the projects which got a push during the session, he said.

Recruitment of teachers for Kalayana-Karnataka region, grant of Rs 500 crore in the supplementary estimates for the region, taking up new infrastructure projects in Belagavi and holding joint session of the state legislature in January are among the prominent decisions the state cabinet took during the session, Bommai said.

The session witnessed an elaborate discussion on the recent floods and crop losses.

“The state government has made history by rushing to farmers’ aid as the crop loss compensation was paid within 48 hours after the details were uploaded in the app. About Rs 700 crore was distributed within a month benefiting over 14 lakh farmers,” Bommai said.

“We have proved ourselves as a farmer-friendly government by almost doubling the crop loss compensation despite financial constraints amid Covid crisis. The compensation for crop loss in dry-land farming has been raised from Rs 6,800 per hectare to Rs 13,600, as for irrigated lands it has been increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 and for horticulture crops it has been raised to Rs 28,000 from Rs 18,000. It is a historic decision,” Bommai said.

Referring to the anti-conversion bill which was passed by the legislative assembly, he said it exposed the dual policy of the opposition Congress, which opposed the bill.

Asked about the bill not getting passed in the Legislative Council yet, he said: “We would not like to force the bill through. The bill would be taken up in the next session after taking all the members into confidence.”

Reacting to the Congress’ comments that the session was convened only to push through a few bills, the Chief Minister said the opposition parties had enough time to take up pro-people issues.

“But their objective was confined to holding dharna in the house. The Opposition did not bother to participate in the debates. They did not conduct themselves responsibly,” he said.