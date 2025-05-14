BEL dubs Akashteer as hell for Pakistan’s air adventures

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bel) has hailed the performance of India’s indigenously built Akashteer, the air defence system, for its role in Operation Sindoor.

Dubbing the AI-driven, fully automated ‘Akashteer’ as “hell for Pakistan’s air adventures”, BEL posted on X, “BEL is proud to announce that our in-house designed & manufactured Air Defence System, Akashteer, has proved its mettle in the war field. Ground-based Defence Systems integrated with Akashteer made it hell for Pakistan’s air adventures.”

“The system performed beyond users’ expectations, providing robust Air Defence to India during the current conflict. Akashteer ensures a seamless & unified air situation picture accessible to the lowest operational units of Army AD, enhancing situational awareness across the force,” it added.

Manufactured by BEL, the system thwarted multiple air attacks including drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, launched by Pakistan at India’s military and civilian infrastructure, by neutralizing them.

Akashteer empowers units on the front lines, enabling dynamic engagement decisions and preventing friendly-fire incidents. It integrates surveillance assets, radar systems, and command units into a unified network, providing seamless situational awareness to the Indian Army’s Air Defence units.