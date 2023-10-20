Behbal Kalan case: Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh shoots a salvo at CM Bhagwant Mann

AAP Party MLA from Amritsar (North), Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, claimed in a post on social media today that the witnesses in the Behbal Kalan firing incident were being pressured to turn hostile and that the culprits in the case were getting protection. This claim has embarrassed the AAP administration.

“I resigned from the police force because I believed what you (Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann) had said. Politics turned me into a victim,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also uploaded an old video of the CM, in which he had said he would take prompt action on the inquiry report of the then IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who was member of the then SIT formed by the previous Congress government to probe the incident.

“Now it is your Special Investigation Team (SIT) and you are the Home Minister. But the SIT was forcing the witnesses to turn hostile and their statements are being recorded again. I am contesting the case in the court by hiring private lawyers. I am being humiliated deliberately,” he alleged in the post.

“The Punjabis have been betrayed. But the last verdict will be given by the court of Guru Gobind Singh and my fight will continue while adding that he is ready to make any sacrifice and pay the price,” he added.

The tweet was made two days after relatives of a victim of the Behbal Kalan police shooting went before a Faridkot court, charging Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh with fabricating witnesses to support his allegations during the course of the case’s inquiry. The court requested that the new SIT look into his claims.

