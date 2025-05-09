‘Behave responsibly, nation is facing a war-like situation’: Akhilesh to countrymen

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has appealed to the countrymen to be responsible at this juncture when the nation is facing a war-like situation.

“We are proud of the brave army of our country and we are all with the country. By supporting the government, we are supporting our army,” he announced in a press conference here on Friday.

“There is an appeal to all the countrymen to neither believe any unconfirmed news and information, nor propagate and broadcast further. Such news can also be lies spread by the enemies of the country, meaning they can also be the trick or conspiracy of the enemy, hence do not get into any misconduct or provocation. Behave responsibly at your own level. Stay calm and motivate others to live in peace. Show solidarity at this time of disaster. Jai Hind! ” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He even suggested that the people who are not following the advice of the government should be punished.

The SP president also defended the suspension of the IPL, saying security of the people of the country is more important than playing cricket.

Talking of SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s controversial statement on Raja Rana Sanga , he said, “I have always said we should not turn the pages of the history as it do not unite us. There are good and bad in the history and we should avoid such things.”

Commenting on Kumbh, he alleged no one takes the name of Raja Harishchandra who started the mega religious fair but now the BJP is taking all political mileage from it.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap , Akhilesh Yadav announced that when his party’s government is formed in UP, a grand statue of Maharana Pratap would be installed at the Gomti River Front in Lucknow along with a golden sword in his hand.

He also demanded that the BJP government should declare a public holiday on Maharana Pratap’s birth anniversary.