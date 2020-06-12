Delhi government has decided to provide oxygen facility at all beds in COVID dedicated hospitals in the wake of rising mortality and allegation of mismanagement of patients.

Delhi government has authorised the hospitals to purchase the necessary equipment against DSHM funds.

The order issued by Delhi government said, “It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of ICU beds and beds with oxygen facility.”

“In the view of above, it is decided to make oxygen facility available on all hospital beds available in designated COVID Hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi. Medical Directors/Directors of all designated COVID Hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi are directed to arrange oxygen supply at all Hospital Beds where piped oxygen supply is not available through oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders. The necessary equipment may be procured by the Hospitals and same may be charged against DSHM Covid fund,” it further said.

Delhi has seen a spurt in Coronavirus cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. It is the third worst-hit state with 34,687 cases and 1,085 deaths.

However, the MCD has claimed that 2098 people have died of Coronavirus in the national capital. Meanwhile, health minister Satyendar Jain has refuted the claim and sought proof for the same.

(With inputs from IANS)