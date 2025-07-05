Beacon misuse for birthday bash: Chhattisgarh HC seeks affidavit from Chief Secretary

The Chhattisgarh High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of a viral video showing the wife of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) celebrating her birthday while seated on the bonnet of a government vehicle equipped with a blue beacon light.

The video, which sparked widespread public outrage over the misuse of an official vehicle, prompted the court to demand a formal explanation from the state’s Chief Secretary.

A Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, initiated proceedings on Friday and directed the Chief Secretary to submit an affidavit detailing the actions taken so far by the police administration. The matter will next be heard a week from now.

The incident involves DSP Taslim Arif, currently posted with the 12th Battalion in Balrampur district. The viral footage reportedly shows his wife posing on the bonnet of a beacon-fitted vehicle parked outside a hotel in Ambikapur during her birthday celebration.

The apparent disregard for official protocol and symbols of state authority drew sharp criticism across social media and local news outlets.

In response to public backlash, police registered a case against an unidentified driver under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 184 (dangerous driving), and 281 (obstructing public way) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. The identity of the driver or individual responsible for facilitating the event has yet to be confirmed.

Notably, a similar incident had been reported earlier on January 29, when a man was seen blocking a public road and bursting firecrackers to mark a birthday celebration. The recurrence of such violations has raised serious concerns over the enforcement of traffic regulations and administrative discipline.

With its latest directive, the High Court has placed the onus on the state government to demonstrate concrete steps taken to curb the misuse of official privileges and maintain public order.