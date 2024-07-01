Be alert & proactive to deal with compromise on morality; Prez Murmu to IAS officers

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday advised IAS officers to be alert and proactive from the very beginning in their careers to deal with any compromise on morality.

She was talking to a group of IAS officers of the 2022 batch, currently posted as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments, which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Addressing them, the President said that the IAS is considered a dream career in the country. She said that lakhs of ambitious youth dream to become IAS officers. Many of them work very hard for selection in this service. She stressed that from among all such youth, they are the ones who have got the opportunity to work for the welfare of the citizens through this service. She advised them to leave behind an imprint with their sensitivity, honesty, and efficiency, wherever they work.

President Murmu said that in this high technology era when people are getting information about the country and the world in real-time, the challenges of officers have increased further. By the time they achieve the social or economic goals of any scheme, people’s needs, awareness, and aspirations would have increased further. Therefore, they should start creating such systems which enable them to remain future-ready.

She said that to achieve big goals, for inclusive and sustainable development and socio-economic empowerment of every section, the work culture of administration should be based on public participation.

The President said that in today’s context, officers have to play the role of not only administrators but also facilitators and managers. Their success will depend on how they are able to provide accountable, transparent, and effective administration taking everyone together.

The President said that the most important thing for an administrator is to win the trust of the people and maintain it. She advised them to make use of technology for accessibility, transparency, and trust building. She, however, cautioned them against using technology, especially social media, for self-publicity.

She expressed confidence that along with implementing the policies and programs of the government, all of them will also promote integrity, righteousness, and sustainability in their personal conduct.

The President said that a developed mindset is essential for building a developed India. She expressed confidence that the

officers will take forward the development of the country with new thinking and new solutions.