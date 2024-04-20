Bastar recorded 63.7per cent voter turnout in first phase of LS polls

The first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh has drawn to a close, with Bastar witnessing a voter turnout of 63.78%. Both the BJP and Congress poured all their efforts into campaigning to clinch victory on the Bastar Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of elections.

The stakes are high as the state presidents of both parties have put their reputation on the line.

In the Bastar Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party fielded Kawasi Lakhma, widely recognized as ‘Dadi’ as its candidate, while the BJP rallied around the name and persona of PM Modi.

Crucial issues such as Maoist insurgency, infrastructure development, and religious conversions took a backseat in the election narrative. Strategically the BJP nominated Mahesh Kashyap a former sarpanch, to contest against the seasoned Congress leader and former minister.

Speaking on behalf of the BJP, state president Kiran Dev expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, asserting that the people of Bastar have signaled Modi’s inevitable return to power. Conversely, Deepak Baij, the Congress state president, proclaimed that the message from the people of Bastar is one of confidence in Congress to lead the nation.

Both Deepak Baij and Kiran Dev hail from Bastar, with Deepak Baij having won the previous Lok Sabha election from the region and Kiran Dev being elected as a legislator from the Jagdalpur assembly constituency in Bastar. The battle for victory in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat is crucial for both leaders, who have intensified their focus on various constituencies across the state.

With five out of eight assembly segments in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency held by BJP legislators, there is immense pressure on these incumbents to deliver results. However, Congress holds sway in Bijapur, Konta, and Bastar, making the electoral landscape fiercely competitive.

BJP’s state president Kiran Singh Deo, expressed unwavering support for the party’s candidate, Mahesh Kashyap. He emphasized the commitment and dedication shown by party workers at every level. Deo believes that the electorate will endorse both the state and central BJP governments, ensuring a resounding victory.

On the other hand, PCC president Deepak Baij asserted that Congress has garnered significant support in Bastar and is poised to win all Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh. The electorate’s verdict in Bastar reflects a nationwide sentiment against the BJP and the Modi government, with grievances ranging from inflation to unemployment and corruption, he said.

As the electoral battle intensifies, all eyes are on Bastar, where the people have spoken, heralding a wind of change across the nation. With both BJP and Congress vying for supremacy, the outcome of the elections will not only shape the political landscape of the state but also carry significant implications for the national political discourse.