Barnala tops in Punjab for issuing UDID cards for Divyang persons

In providing the facility of UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards for Divyang persons to access government services, Barnala district in Punjab has secured the top position in the state.

Sharing this information, state’s Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, stated that through the joint efforts of her own ministry’s departments and that of the Health Department, over 70 per cent of Divyang persons in Barnala district, totaling 9,766, have been issued UDID cards.

She explained that the UDID is generated to provide Divyang persons access to all schemes and services of the Central and Punjab governments through a single card.

She emphasized that the UDID card is not only an identification document for Divyang persons but is also essential for availing benefits under various government schemes such as pensions, training, employment and medical assistance. This card facilitates easier access to government services for Divyang persons.

The minister said that apart from this, the Punjab government has formed a disability cell for the divyang persons. This dedicated cell is a single window platform for providing benefits of schemes to them, she added.

She appealed to the Divyang persons of the state to apply for UDID card by contacting the Sewa Kendras, District Social Security Offices or Civil Hospitals so that they can take maximum advantage of government schemes.