Banning outsiders from purchasing land in Uttarakhand becomes law

The Uttarakhand assembly finally voted in favour of its new Land Law forbidding non natives of the state to purchase land in the hills area.

State assembly passed the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition And Land Reforms Act 1950) (Amendment) Bill 2025 with thumping majority declining opposition’s demand to send it to the select committee of the state legislature.

Advertisement

The Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act 1950) Amendment Bill was introduced in the state assembly on February 19 to put in place a strong land law regime in the state and prevent easy sale of agricultural lands in the hills.

Advertisement

The purpose of this law is to stop indiscriminate purchase and sale of agricultural and horticulture land in the state.

The bill was taken up for discussion late evening in February 21. Speaking on the bill chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “Now purchase of land in 11 hill districts of the state has been completely banned.

Purchase of more than 12.5 acres of land for prescribed pursposes has also been stopped. Purchase of land in Udhamsingh Nagar and Haordwar can take place only with the permission from the administration.” “Norm for district magistrate’s permission for land purchase has been stuck out and if mandatory affidavit to purchase more than 250 square meters land out of municipal area is found false excess will be taken away by the state” said Dhami.

However opposition was not conveninced with the existing state of the bill. They demanded to send the bill to the select committee of the house. Although leader of the opposition in the house Yashpal Arya, Congress MLAs and other opposition legislators supported the bill in principal but alleged that it was half baked and must be sent to the select committee in order to churn out a strong Uttarakhand centric land law.

“The ammended land law tabled by the government is packed with flaws. This law will lead to wiping out of the land in Tarai belt. Government must enforce the land law made by ND Tiwari government and permission to purchase any land should not be granted. It must be given to to select committee to incorporate the suggestions of the experts and different sections of the society” said Arya.

In his statement out side the assembly Arya said that state government brought the land law bill owing to massive public pressure from the people of Uttarakhand.

“People of Uttarakhand came on the streets with their demand for land law compelling the government to introduce the bill in the house. However it’s still incomplete and could have been strong had the government handed out to the special committee of the house” said Arya.

However chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his reaction to the newly passed land law act said “A strong land has been passed by the assembly honouring the ppublic sentiments. This decision will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and rights of the people of Uttarakhand.”

Chief minister further emphasised “This is not the end of the land law reform in the state but a new beginning. The process of land management and reforms will continue in future as well.”

During voting on the bill opposition’s damd for sending the bill to the select committee was defeated and the new Land Law bill was passed by the house.

Salient features of the new land law

Strict action against the land use other than intended purposes within municipal limits.

Permission will not be given to purchase land more than 12.5 acres.

Consolidation and settlement on the hills will be expedited.

Outsiders will not be able to buy agri land in 11 hill districts except Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

DM will no longer be able to permit outsiders to buy land. This has to come from government.

A portal will be created for keeping records of the land purchased by the outsiders.