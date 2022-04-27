Bank guard’s shotgun goes off accidentally in J&K, 3 injured

A bank guard’s shotgun accidently went off in J&K’s Shopian area on Wednesday, injuring three people.

According to police sources, a bank guard’s shotgun accidently went off at the J&K Bank branch in Shopian town on Wednesday.

“This incident resulted in the injuries of three people. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment “according to sources

All security personnel in J&K banks are issued with 12 bore shotguns rather than rifles. While rifle ammo is made up of bullets, shotgun ammunition is made up of cartridges.

Because each cartridge contains 50 lead pellets on average, these pellet-filled cartridges have the potential to injure a large number of people.

(with inputs from IANS)