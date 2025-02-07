Bangladesh portraying India negatively, New Delhi tells Dhaka

New Delhi on Friday summoned Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner Md Nural Islam to the foreign office and regretted regular statements being made by the Bangladesh authorities to portray India negatively and holding this country responsible for internal governance issues.

The Bangladesh envoy was told that the comments attributed to Bangladesh former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity in which India has no role to play.

”Conflating this with the Government of India’s position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations,” New Delhi said.

”It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues. These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Bangladesh diplomat was told that while the Government of India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship, it expects that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere.