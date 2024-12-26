Bangladesh is reminiscent of sacrifices of Sikh gurus: Yogi Adityanath

Highlighting the rich legacy of the Sikh tradition with focus on their resilience in adverse circumstances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the community for not only preserving their traditions but also inspiring others through their sacrifices for the nation and their faith.

Speaking at the main event of Veer Bal Diwas (Sahibzada Diwas) held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday, the chief minister remarked, “The Sikh community has a glorious history, yet we hear that only a handful of Sikh families remain in Kabul. Incidents in Bangladesh and atrocities in Pakistan remind us of the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus.”

“The ideals of the Sikh Gurus provide us with the energy to move forward. Their blessings serve as our inspiration. By carrying forward their legacy, we can prevent situations like those in Kabul and Bangladesh. Places like Nankana Sahib will come to us naturally, without the need for agitation or struggle,” he added.

The event also saw a historical gathering and the commencement of 11,000 Sahaj Paaths. Additionally, the chief minister released a book based on the teachings of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Sikh community as a resilient and prosperous segment of the nation, setting exemplary standards through their strength, dedication, and hard work. He said, “At one time, Sikhs safeguarded India by joining the army in significant numbers. Yet, there are forces conspiring to undermine

their efforts, attempting to entrap the youth in drug abuse.”

He stressed the need to identify and remain vigilant against such adversaries. “Sikhs and Hindus complement each other. We must steer clear of those who seek to create discord between us. May Guru Maharaj grant us the wisdom to distinguish between friends and foes!” he prayed.

Reflecting on past events, the chief minister noted that in 2019, during the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, a Shabad-Kirtanprogramme was held at his residence. Since 2020, the annual observance of Veer Bal Diwas has become a tradition at the Chief Minister’s residence. “Today, this event has grown into a national observance. On this day, two Sahibzaades of Guru Gobind Singh—Baba Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh—were walled up alive by Wazir Khan.”

The chief minister also recounted the sacrifices made during the Battle of Chamkaur, where Guru Gobind Singh’s elder sons, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh, attained martyrdom. “Maa Gujri could not endure the immense pain of these losses. The suffering they endured is beyond imagination. Yet their unwavering commitment to protecting the country and religion remained steadfast. By sacrificing their lives, the four Sahibzaades laid a solid foundation for safeguarding the

nation and its values. Their bravery continues to be a source of pride, not just for the Sikh community but for the entire nation,” he added.

Highlighting Sikhism’s origins rooted in service to the nation and religion, Chief Minister Yogi said, “Guru Nanak Dev was the first to stand against Babar’s atrocities. Guru Arjun Dev’s martyrdom in Lahore was to protect India from Jahangir’s tyranny. Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life but upheld India’s honour, ensuring that Kashmir remained an integral part of India. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj witnessed the ultimate sacrifice of his sons and father for the nation.”

The chief minister emphasised that the history of Sikh Gurus, from Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, the four Sahibzaades, and the Panch Pyaras, is a testament to their martyrdom for the country and religion. “This history is not just of the Sikh community, but of the entire nation, serving as a profound inspiration for all Indians,” he stated.

Elaborating further, he said, “Guru Nanak inspired Shabad Kirtan to challenge caste discrimination. The tradition of langar—community kitchens to share food—initiated by him continues in every Gurudwara even today, fostering equality and togetherness. Respect for the Guru tradition is a source of prosperity and joy. The distinction we must recognize is not within families but between friends and foes.”

The chief minister also noted that this year marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Recalling the historical significance of Lucknow, he said, “Lucknow is fortunate that Guru Teg Bahadur ji had come here with Guru Gobind Singh. To honour this heritage, a comprehensive plan for the beautification of associated Gurudwaras should be prepared in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.”

He assured financial support from the state government and urged coordinated efforts, saying, “The responsibility must not be passed around. The state government, Municipal Corporation, and Development Authority should work together to rehabilitate shopkeepers by constructing high-rise buildings or malls on their land. Gurudwaras linked to this historical legacy must be aesthetically enhanced.”

The Chief Minister recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the observance of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, he emphasized that Rashtradharma—the duty towards the nation—is the supreme religion for every Indian. He stated, “For Indians, the country and its unity are of utmost importance. Maharaja Ranjit Singh exemplified this by donating as much gold to the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple as he did to the Golden Temple, gilding its spire and doors.”

The CM highlighted the sacrifices made by Sikh warriors and revolutionaries for the nation and appealed to ensure that no actions are taken that go against the essence and sentiments of the Guru tradition. He also urged Vishwanath Guru to uphold and honor the values of the Guru’s legacy