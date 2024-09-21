Bandh announced in Chhattisgarh over custodial death row

Chhattisgarh witnessed a state-wide bandh on Saturday as the Congress party protested against the recent violence and custodial death in Lohardih, Kawardha.

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has sharply criticized the Chhattisgarh government, claiming that the state’s law and order situation had “deteriorated beyond repair.”

Amid escalating tensions and widespread criticism, the state government transferred Kabirdham’s Collector Janmejay Mahobe and SP Abhishek Pallav, ordering a magisterial inquiry into the Lohardih violence.

The bandh, lasting from 9 AM to 3 PM, was organized to demand swift justice in the Kabirdham incident. The Congress party has been pressing for stringent action against those responsible for the violence and has condemned the government’s handling of the situation.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case and promptly removed Kabirdham District Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav and Collector Janmejay Mahobe from their posts.

Gopal Verma has been appointed as the new district collector, while Rajesh Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the new SP. The reshuffle follows growing unrest after the murder of Shiv Prasad Sahu and the subsequent retaliatory violence that claimed the life of former village head Raghunath Sahu.

Additionally, ASI Kumar Mangalam, Woman Constable Ankita Gupta, and 23 other personnel from Rengakhar police station were transferred to the police line over allegations of mishandling the investigation and making illegal arrests.

Raipur witnessed a mixed response to the bandh. While some private schools closed as a precaution, others remained open due to ongoing examinations. Government schools operated as usual, and public transportation continued without disruption.

Despite the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce not endorsing the bandh, many shop owners in prominent areas like Gol Bazaar and Malviya Road closed their businesses until 1 PM.

The bandh had a more pronounced effect in Kabirdham, where all but essential services were shuttered. Schools were closed for younger students, and Congress workers rallied throughout the district, urging residents to support the protest.

Across Raipur, Bilaspur, Sarguja, Durg, and Bastar, the bandh had a varied impact, with sporadic closures reported.

The violence that triggered these protests began on September 14, when the body of Shiv Prasad Sahu was discovered hanging from a tree in the forests of Madhya Pradesh, about 10 kilometers from his village Lohardih.

Angered by his death, villagers accused former village head Raghunath Sahu of murder, attacking his family and setting his home on fire. A gas cylinder explosion during the arson claimed Raghunath Sahu’s life.

The incident escalated tensions in the area, prompting the deployment of police forces. Authorities arrested 69 individuals and charged 160 more in connection with the violence. However, the death of detainee Prashant Sahu in police custody only fueled further unrest.

The Kabirdham violence has exposed longstanding political and personal rivalries between the involved families. Under mounting pressure, the state government swiftly transferred senior district officials and suspended 23 police personnel.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the murders, the custodial death, and the broader governance issues in the district. Though the bandh has ended, the political and social repercussions of the Lohardih violence are likely to echo across Chhattisgarh for some time.