# India

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins hunger strike inside Patiala jail

Rajoana’s adopted sister, Kamaldeep Kaur, met him and presented a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar on December 5, expressing his protest against the prolonged imprisonment, solitary confinement, and the pending mercy plea for 12 years as a violation of human rights

SNS | Chandigarh | December 6, 2023 9:35 am

Balwant Singh Rajoana (Photo: Twitter )

Panthic politics in Punjab has intensified following Balwant Singh Rajoana, the assassin of Beant Singh, initiating a hunger strike within Patiala’s Central Jail. Rajoana’s request to withdraw the mercy plea, which was declined by the SGPC executive, led to this drastic measure.

Despite appeals from the SGPC to reconsider, Rajoana began his hunger strike, foregoing his morning tea and breakfast, and refusing to cook his evening meal in his permitted solitary barrack for convicted inmates.

Rajoana’s adopted sister, Kamaldeep Kaur, met him and presented a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar on December 5, expressing his protest against the prolonged imprisonment, solitary confinement, and the pending mercy plea for 12 years as a violation of human rights.

