Balloons with Pakistan inscriptions fall in bordering Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts

An airplane-shaped balloon with inscriptions of Pakistan International Airlines and a picture of the Pakistani flag was found in Hapa village under the Khuhadi police station in the bordering Jaisalmer district on Thursday afternoon.

The balloon dropped from the sky and got entangled in Acacia bushes in a field belonging to Abhay Singh, a farmer.

Soon, villagers gathered at Abhay’s farm. Apprehensive of foul play by the neighbouring country, they immediately informed the police.

Advertisement

However, nothing objectionable was found in the balloon.

In view of the possibility that such flying objects could be used by drug traffickers, security agencies and the people remain on high alert.

A similar plane-shaped balloon with the same inscriptions fell in an agricultural field in Kela village under the Chhatargarh block of Bikaner district.

Incidents of such flying objects falling are not uncommon in these bordering areas, however, the police and other security agencies are duly informed of such occurrences for precautionary checks.