Serampore Girls’ High School celebrates Golden Jubilee of Satyajit Ray’s Sonar Kella with Saraswati Puja theme

Sonar Kella, one of Satyajit Ray’s most beloved children’s films, continues to captivate audiences of all ages. To mark the film’s golden jubilee, the students of Serampore Girls’ High School have chosen it as the theme for their Saraswati Puja, paying tribute to the legendary Bengali writer and filmmaker.

Upon entering the school grounds, visitors are greeted by displays of sketches, figures, and drawings depicting iconic characters such as Mukul, Feluda, Topshe, Jatayu, and Dr. Hajra in various scenes from the film, complete with their famous dialogues. The students have also created a miniature replica of Sonar Kella (Golden Fortress) and recreated the vast desert landscape of Jaisalmer, complete with camels and peacocks. The impact of Sonar Kella remains so strong that it has been passed down through generations.

To this day, it boasts the highest number of views among Ray’s films on various social media platforms, particularly among children, students, teenagers, and young adults. The story and plot continue to thrill young minds. Several parents shared that, during leisure time conversations with their children, Satyajit Ray’s films and the children’s magazine Sandesh are frequent topics of discussion. They noted that their children become visibly thrilled, motivated, and selfconfident when watching Sonar Kella on YouTube, observing the film’s positive influence on their developing minds.

Dr. Ivy Sarkar, Headmistress of Serampore Girls’ High School, emphasised that while the world is rapidly advancing technologically, it is crucial for students to remain connected to their roots. She highlighted Bengal’s rich heritage, mentioning figures like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Maa Sarada, Rabindranath Tagore, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, and Satyajit Ray, among others. Dr. Sarkar explained that Sonar Kella has a positive impact on children and students, fostering a love for detective stories and adventure narratives. The film also introduces students to India’s geography and landmarks, stimulating an interest in exploring their own country.