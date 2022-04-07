Balloon Festival launched to commemorate ‘Fit Maharashtra’ campaign

On the occasion of World Health Day, MedScapeIndia, in collaboration with Maharashtra’s Health Ministry, launched a Balloon Festival to commemorate the ‘Fit Maharashtra’ campaign where Sunita Dube, MD Radiologist, hosted the festival.

With a plan to improve the state’s health facilities and how these could be improved, Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment said, “We must draw inspiration from our forefathers who lived disciplined lives by adhering to a strict health regimen. We must also be aware of our own health and wellness and how it must be cared for. After the Pandemic, this is our second chance to make the most of it, and I hope we can fight any similar situations with equal zeal”.

Besides Thackeray, other ministers including Rajesh Tope, Health Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Dr. Sunita Dube, as well as wrestler Sangram Singh and other doctors from across the state were also present.

The event was off with the release of tricolour balloons into the air, as well as a commitment to improve healthcare facilities not just in the state, but across the country.

“We have seen that only the fittest survive, whether in health or in any other field. The key to survival is to maintain a healthy mindset as well as a healthy immune system”, said Rajesh Tope.

Ajit Pawar said, “We saw how dangerous the situation was during Covid. So, with this initiative, we will not only motivate people to exercise, but we will also investigate medical infrastructure and facilities”.

Wrestler Sangram Singh also expressed his thoughts, adding, “Fitness does not only mean exercising, but it also means eating healthy and having a healthy mind.”