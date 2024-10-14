Bahraich: Mob sets hospital, shops afire as protests over youth killing turn violent

Protests over the death of a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district turned violent on Monday as protesters set a hospital and several shops on fire.

The violence erupted after clashes between two groups during the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol in the Hardi police station area of Mahsi tehsil on Sunday.

During the clashes, a youth was shot dead and several others sustained injuries, leading to protests in the area demanding action against the accused.

The protests, which began on Sunday, have escalated, with angry mobs setting ablaze public and private properties.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, resident of Rehua.

Earlier on Sunday, following Mishra’s death, his family and others blocked a major road by placing the body outside the medical college. The mob also set fire to four houses, further escalating tensions in the area.

With the situation intensifying, police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed from various stations to bring the situation under control. Authorities, including the PAC, had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters and restore order.

According to officials, while the situation remains tense, they are making efforts to prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to identify the individuals responsible for the killing and instigating violence in the area.