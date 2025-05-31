Backlash as CUSAT alumni in Dubai appear to welcome Afridi amid India-Pakistan tensions

An alumni association of Kerala’s Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Dubai is facing widespread backlash on social media after former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was seemingly welcomed at one of their recent events.

Netizens have slammed the group for showing hospitality to Afridi, citing his controversial remarks following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22 and further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

In a widely circulated video, Afridi is seen being welcomed on stage amid loud cheers. As he enters, the event pauses and the crowd erupts into chants of “Boom Boom,” referring to the cricketer’s nickname. Afridi responds, “Hogaya Boom Boom,” before praising Kerala and its cuisine in a brief address.

Advertisement

Afridi has maintained a strongly anti-India stance during recent military and diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

While speaking on Pakistan’s Samaa TV in April, Afridi claimed that even “if a firecracker were to burst in India, fingers will always be pointed at Pakistan.”

He blamed the Pahalgam attack on Indian armed forces, stating: “Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log, security de nahi sake logon ko.” “You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you cannot provide security to the people.”)

He also mocked Indian media’s coverage of the incident, likening it to a Bollywood production, and appeared to take a veiled jab at Indian cricketers for alleging Pakistani involvement.

Social media users reacted sharply to the display of hospitality, accusing the Kerala-based group of “glorifying an anti-India figure” in the wake of a deadly terror attack. The criticism intensified due to Afridi’s inflammatory statements made just days after the incident.

“Shahid Afridi criticizes India and the armed forces while supporting extremists, yet the Indian community from Kerala in Dubai welcomes him. My head bows in shame and my blood boils,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “How disloyal can you be to your nation? Learn from the most literate people…Disgraceful!” A third questioned: “Don’t they have anyone of Indian origin? Shameful to see this happening.”

In response to the outrage, the Cochin University B Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) issued a formal statement clarifying that Afridi’s presence at the event was neither planned nor invited.

According to the statement, the event venue—Pakistan Association Dubai—had been booked on April 5, well before the Pahalgam attack, and was chosen for its affordability.

On the same day as the event, May 25, Afridi and other Pakistani cricketers were reportedly present at the venue for a separate Guinness World Record attempt, involving the largest UAE flag made with handprints. The flag was displayed at the entrance of the auditorium where CUBAA’s event was being held.

“As our programme was concluding, these cricketers made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at our event. We would like to categorically state that no member of our organizing team, officials, or alumni members invited them or coordinated their appearance,” the CUBAA statement said.