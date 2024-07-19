Back-up Airport Operation Control Centre operationalised at Jaipur International Airport

To maintain seamless operations during emergencies, the Jaipur International Airport has established a back-up Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC).

Located airside, this new back-up AOCC is fully equipped to handle all the technical functionalities of the primary AOCC.

In the past one year, Jaipur Airport has experienced a significant increase in both aircraft traffic and connectivity, now managing over 116 movements daily and offering direct flights to 19 cities across India and six international destinations.

“A minimum of two Operation Control Centres is ideal for any major airport. In the event of an emergency requiring terminal evacuation, the back-up AOCC will provide essential support and ensure continued seamless operation of the airport,” stated a senior airport official here on Friday.

An AOCC plays a crucial role in managing and optimising airport operations, serving as the central hub for all systems and processes. During normal operations, the AOCC oversees resource allocation, coordinates with Air Traffic Control (ATC), and manages crisis situations.

It also facilitates coordination with Immigration, Customs, CISF, airlines, and various internal departments. The implementation of a dual AOCC setup ensures business continuity and uninterrupted operations, leveraging automated technology and seamless connectivity.