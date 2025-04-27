Babulal Marandi slams Hemant government over terror threat

State BJP president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Sunday accused the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government of lacking seriousness in tackling the growing threat of terrorism.

In a strongly worded statement issued here, Marandi said that while the nation stands united in demanding stringent action against Islamic terrorism following the recent attack in Pahalgam, the Jharkhand government appears indifferent and complacent.

He pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed all Chief Ministers to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing illegally in their respective states. “However, there has been no visible action or initiative from the Hemant Soren government in this regard,” Marandi said.

He further alleged that instead of taking decisive measures, several ministers and spokespersons of the ruling JMM have made irresponsible and insensitive remarks, betraying a disregard for public sentiment during a sensitive time.

Leader of Opposition Marandi urged Chief Minister Soren to rise above politics and act in the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ respecting the sentiments of Jharkhand’s 3.5 crore citizens. “There will be ample opportunity for politics later,” he said. “At this critical juncture, what the state demands is firm and decisive action against the growing menace of terrorism.”

The former Chief Minister expressed concern over reports of increasing militant activities within Jharkhand and questioned lapses in the state’s security apparatus.

“While the police have arrested several suspected terrorists in recent times, the larger question remains — who is providing them shelter and resources? The people of Jharkhand deserve to know,” Marandi asserted.

He warned that mere arrests would not suffice in rooting out terrorism. “Unless the entire network and support system behind these elements are exposed and dismantled, Jharkhand cannot be deemed secure,” he said, calling for a comprehensive crackdown on terror networks and their enablers.