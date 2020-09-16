A special CBI court will deliver its verdict in the 28-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September. Special CBI Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will deliver the verdict and has asked all the 32 accused, which include senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti to be present in the court.

Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh is on the list as well.

The charges against the three leaders are of the conspiracy that led to the demolition of the mosque by the ‘kar sevaks’ on December 6, 1992.

The statements of all the accused have been recorded by the CBI special court earlier this month. The Supreme Court, in August, had granted a one-month extension for the completion of trials in the case.

The verdict on the demolition of the Babri Masjid comes after Supreme Court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid title dispute case in November in which the top court had handed over the disputed land in Ayodhya to a government-run trust for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Advani, 92, had recorded his statement on 24 July, while Joshi, 86, recorded his statement a day before Advani. Both the leaders have denied all charges against them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple on August 5 after the Supreme Court, on 9 November 2019, ordered that the disputed land be handed over to a trust to build the Ram Temple.

The apex court also ordered the government to give an alternative 5 acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a mosque.