‘Baba Siddique was not a good man… had links with Dawood: Bishnoi gang shooter

A shooter from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was recently arrested in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has made serious allegations against former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, claiming the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had ties with India’s most-wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim.

Yogesh, alias Raju (26), an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, made these claims while speaking to the media after being apprehended in connection with the murder of a Delhi-based gym owner Nadir Shah last month in Greater Kailash.

“Baba Siddique was not a good man. He faced charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts,” Raju stated.

Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 22 outside his son’s office in Mumbai.

His murder sent shock waves across political circles in Maharashtra, and the police promptly arrested two suspected shooters at the scene, believed to be affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for Siddique’s killing in a Facebook post.

The video of the Bishnoi gang shooter has gone viral on social media, with the Congress party sharply criticising the ruling BJP government.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to social media platform X, stating, “This killer is giving interviews on TV with ease, justifying the murder of Baba Siddique. The police, who should be acting with full force, are standing by as spectators.”

She further added, “He’s narrating chilling stories of murder, and the BJP has turned the country into a circus. Are the courts asleep?”