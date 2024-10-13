Baba Siddique shot dead: Who are the killers of NCP leader; what we know so far

The shooting of senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves across the political circles of the state.

Siddique, a prominent leader from Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Maharashtra, was shot at near Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra last evening.

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

Following the shooting, the Mumbai Police have arrested two suspects and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

“The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the BNS, along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act,” confirmed a senior police official.

Who are the shooters of Baba Siddique?

The two accused arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with Baba Siddique’s killing have been identified as Gurmail Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused have been staying in Mumbai for some time, keeping a close watch on Siddique.

“They had done a recce of Baba Siddique’s house and office and had been in the city for one and a half to two months, monitoring his movements,” the police said.

Authorities have also confirmed the search for a third suspect.

“The search for the third accused is on, and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case,” the police said.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet. Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap are currently being questioned by senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

According to some reports, the accused could be associated with the notorious Lawrence Vishnoi gang and further interrogations will continue to uncover the complete conspiracy behind the killing.