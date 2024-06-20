Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth gears up for International Yoga Day on June 21

It is the result of Baba Ramdev’s relentless and immense effort that the entire world is seen immersed in the colors of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Like previous years, Patanjali Yogpeeth has made special plans for International Yoga Day and extensive preparations are underway to ensure the program’s success.

People from nearly 200 villages of Haridwar-Roorkee will participate in the yoga sessions.

Advertisement

This year, Patanjali has themed the International Yoga Day as ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

During the practice session at Yog-gram, Ramdev mentioned that various scientific studies have found yoga beneficial in treating numerous conditions like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, asthma, thyroid, heart disease, kidney disease, digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, etc.

He said that by integrating yoga into our lives, one can achieve a healthy and disease-free life.

Ramdev highlighted that under the integrated medical system of Patanjali Wellness, millions have benefited from various therapies like Panchakarma, Shatkarm, Acupressure, Acupuncture, and Cupping Therapy.

On this occasion, Ramdev stated that under the auspices of Patanjali, the ongoing yoga revolution has once again revived the past.

Patanjali’s research has tested yoga on scientific grounds, and today, yoga has become a way of life.

The practice of yoga is guiding the younger generation towards a positive path, and they are contributing to the creation of a positive, creative, qualitative, and productive society free from crime, corruption, and violence.

In this sequence, a meeting regarding the preparations for Yoga Day was held in the auditorium of Bharat Swabhiman headquarters under the leadership of the Chief Women Central In-Charge, Sadhvi Devpriya.

Various aspects like seating arrangements, sound, lighting, food, emergency services, etc., were discussed in depth.

In the meeting, Bhai Rakesh ‘Bharat’ presented a detailed outline of the program before the in-charge officials appointed for the arrangements.

Swami Parmarthdev, Swami Bajrangdev, Swami Arshdev, Swami Ishdev, Swami Vinaydev, Swami Tirthdev, Chief General Manager Brigadier T.C. Malhotra, Bhai Dilip, along with all the appointed officials for the arrangements were present at the meeting.