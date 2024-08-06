Baba Ramdev calls for unity amidst Bangladesh crisisel, warns against ‘Islamic extremism’

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, has urged for national unity and a focused approach in India’s political discourse. In a video statement, Ramdev emphasized on the need of unity among all Indians to protect the Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

He also warned against the dangers of rising “Islamic extremism” across the world and now in India’s neighbouring country.

Baba Ramdev expressed deep concern over the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and said, “We must ensure that no atrocities or violence occur against our Hindu brothers in Bangladesh, whether they are Hindus engaged in business, those associated with Hindu temples there, or Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh. We need to stand united against any form of injustice,” he stated.

He further applauded the Opposition for standing behind the Indian government as it deals with the crisis in Bangladesh.

“I am pleased to see that, for the first time,a the entire opposition is standing with the government on this issue. This should always be India’s policy because the rise of Islamic extremism, which is growing worldwide and has now knocked on our neighboring country’s door, could be dangerous for our nation. This unity must be maintained in the future as well.”

Baba Ramdev also called for a shift in the priorities of Indian politics.

He urged leaders to concentrate on substantial issues rather than divisive topics that often dominate the discourse.

“…the politics of our country should always focus on real issues. Instead of getting distracted by reservations, the Constitution, caste, or other religious, linguistic, or regional unrest, we should concentrate on how to develop the nation on the basis of progress,” he remarked.

He underscored the importance of building a strong and resilient India by the year 2047.

“Our focus should be on making India economically, militarily, socially, and spiritually strong by 2047. Only then will India be able to stand strong with its neighbors and assert itself powerfully on the global stage,” Ramdev added.