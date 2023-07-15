Azam Khan gets two-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case

Samajwadi Party general secretary and former UP minister Mohammad Azam Khan has been convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech incident during Lok Sabha campaigning.

The special MP-MLA court here on Saturday pronounced the judgement with sentencing Azam Khan to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,500.

Khan has been taken in judicial custody after the conviction.

In the case it was charged that Khan during a public meeting in Dhamara village on April 18, 2019, had made objectionable remarks against people sitting on constitutional posts, a video of which had gone viral.

ADO Cooperative Anil Chauhan had filed the case against Azam Khan in Shahzadnagar.

Azam Khan was booked under crime number 0130 and section 171 – G , 505 (1 ) (b ) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act at Shahzad Nagar police station.

He was also convicted in the 2008 Chhajlat case some time back. He and his son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to 2-2 years of imprisonment by the MP MLA Court of Rampur in this case.

Even before this, Azam Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment in another hate speech case, but later he was acquitted by the upper court in that case.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Rampur Akash Saxena expressing happiness over the conviction of Azam Khan, has called it a victory of justice.